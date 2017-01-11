Bristol Development Authority hires pair

The Bristol Development Authority announced the addition of two new staff specialists.

Ani Chaghatzbanian is the BDA’s new Economic Development Specialist and Mark E. Thomas assumes the new BDA role of Marketing and Public Relations Specialist.

“These two new positions reaffirm our commitment to not only improve the current business and living climate in Bristol but also set the groundwork for future success,” said Ken Cockayne, city of Bristol mayor said in a press release. “The BDA team is committed in continuing to tell the city’s story of the many reasons for new businesses to join our community and also celebrate the positive aspects of living and working here.”

“We are very excited about Ani and Mark joining the BDA team working on development efforts to enhance Bristol’s future,” said Justin Malley, executive director of the BDA, according to a press release. “They each have an unique skill set for their roles that combines a significant amount of practical experience with an advanced knowledge of modern strategic planning and tactics.”

Chaghatzbanian is a member of the team responsible for establishing, promoting and implementing business development efforts. She will be working closely with existing Bristol businesses on a variety of promotions, events, and community awareness. Her duties also include researching and identifying potential new businesses to locate operations in the city. Chaghatzbanian most recently served as a senior meeting planner for Eversource’s Energy Efficiency Department. After Chaghatzbanian earned her master’s degree with an emphasis on city planning from Boston University, she worked with many leading nonprofit community organizations in and around the Boston area.

With an emphasis on Bristol’s continuing effort to attract new prospective businesses and to promote the city’s existing companies and assets, Thomas is charged with developing and implementing campaigns associated with tourism development, community relations, and increasing awareness of all business development efforts. He will be working closely with local businesses, community organizations, and volunteer programs helping them promote their services through the city’s social media channels and the Bristolallheart.com website.

With more than 30 years of marketing and communications experience, Thomas has led marketing and communications efforts for noted brands such as Continental Airlines, Volvo-Penta, Invisible Fence, SeaDoo Watercraft and Jets Boats, and Du Pont. He earned his bachelor of science degree in electronic media/journalism from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. Both new city employees are based in the BDA office located on the second floor of Bristol’s City Hall located at 111 North Main St.