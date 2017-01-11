Food drive to be held by Heather Bailey Memorial Fundraise Jan. 20, Feb. 20

There will be a non-perishable food drive held by the Heather Bailey Memorial Fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:45 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School and Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:45 p.m. at Bristol Central High School during the Bristol Eastern High School vs. Bristol Central High School boys basketball game

The fund will give a monetary donation to match the collections to the local food pantries.

Heather Bailey was an eighth grade student at Northeast Middle School in Bristol. On March 30, 2000 Heather Bailey died suddenly due to complications from life long health ailments. The fund was established to remember her.