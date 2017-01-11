Program proposals to combat substance use sought for funding

The Local Prevention Coalition for the city of Bristol, BEST-4-Bristol, is requesting proposals to fund programs or strategies to prevent or reduce the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in Bristol. Proposals may be submitted by nonprofit or public agencies serving Bristol residents. Local businesses employing Bristol residents who are seeking to implement fundamental policy change regarding substance abuse may also apply. The LPC is interested in funding proposals that focus on two or more prevention strategies listed in the application packet. Proposals can target various populations and must demonstrate cultural competency.

A total of $4,082 is available to be awarded. The LPC will make the final decisions in early February. The mini-grant applications, with detailed instructions, are available on the websites of United Way of West Central Connecticut and the city of Bristol, Department of Youth Services (www.ci.bristol.ct.us).

To request an application, please email MilenaAcevedo@bristolct.gov or call (860)-314-4690. Applications must be received by Friday, February 3, 2017 by 4:30 p.m. Funded projects must be completed by June 15, 2017.

Funding is being made available through the Substance Abuse Action Council.