Bristol resident member of Navy Seabees

PORT HUENEME, Calif.- “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees”, for the past 75 years. Bristol, Conn. native and Bristol Eastern High School graduate, Petty Officer 2nd Class D’Avantè Santiago, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, California.

Santiago works as a construction electrician in the Navy.

“As an electrician with the Seabees I have the opportunity to install interior wiring and maintain generators on base as well as during humanitarian efforts globally,” said Santiago in a press release from the Navy. “When I was in Okinawa, Japan, I was the electrical shop supervisor for maintenance.”

The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum, reported the press release.

“I like being shore based because I can explore the local areas that I have traveled to,” said Santiago in the press release. “When I was in Okinawa for an extended period of time I was able to enjoy the local culture and take part in new experiences. As a Seabee, I am highly involved in humanitarian efforts.”

For the past 75 years, the press release explained, Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“I am proud of the hard work that Seabees do every day,” said Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, reported the press release. “Their support to the Navy and Marine Corps mission is immeasurable, and we look forward to the next seven decades of service.”

Seabees around the world will take part in a year-long celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group’s 75-year anniversary. The theme of the celebration is “Built on History, Constructing the Future.”

“Seabees deploy around the world providing expert expeditionary construction support on land and under the sea, for the Navy and Marine Corps, in war, humanitarian crisis and peace,” said Capt. Mike Saum, commodore, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1, according to the press release. “Seabee resiliency, skill, and resolution under hostile and rough conditions prove our motto ‘We Build, We Fight.’ The Seabee patch we wear on our uniform signifies to the warfighter and civilian alike that they’re in good hands.”

Serving in the U.S. Navy has allowed Santiago to continue learning about himself and the legacy he wants to leave to future Seabees, said the news release.

“I like that the Seabees have been around for such a long period of time and the community has continued to evolve over the past 75 years,” said Santiago in the press release. “It’s a small, tight-knit community and the camaraderie amongst my fellow Seabees is unique.”