FRIDAY, JAN. 13

BRISTOL

SKINCARE SECRETS. 5 to 9 p.m. Learn how to bring back and maintain your holiday glow. Dr. Victoria Biondi, 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING: BASICS OF GOOD COMMUNICATIONS AND UNDERSTANDING BEHAVIORS. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Presented by Hartford Healthcare Center for Healthy Aging. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Registration required. 1-877-424-4641.