Senior Center open to residents 55 and up

The Bristol Senior Center is free for Bristol residents aged 55 and over to join. The center is located at 240 Stafford Ave. and is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are currently accepting registration for its next session of classes to include a variety of fitness classes such as yoga, Zumba, line dance, exercise classes, strength and tone, and tap dance. Art classes include watercolors, ceramics, quilting, chair caning, painting and jewelry making. Introductory computer classes are available as well. Classes begin the week of Jan. 23.

AARP will be offering free tax preparation again this year at the Senior Center. Free tax preparation will be done on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 7 and ending April 11. Taxes are done on a first come, first serve basis each day as time allows.

The center has a variety of daily and overnight trips open to the public to sign up for.

Every Wednesday, the Hartford Social Security office is available via Skype from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to any city resident who has questions regarding their Social Security.

The Senior Coordinator can assist with Medicare, state programs, and food stamp applications.

The center has a fitness center, billiards parlor, library, card room, rec. room, woodshop, gym, dining room, coffee shop and boutique. It also has a foot clinic and dental clinic.

New member tours are given by our volunteers every Friday at 10 a.m., or you can stop by any weekday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the staff will assist you.

For a full listing of monthly activities you can download the latest newsletter by going to the Senior Center page on the City of Bristol Website, or pick one up at the Senior Center.