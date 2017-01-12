Senior listings starting Jan. 13

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
PLAINVILLE
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare. 11 a.m. to noon. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. No appointment necessary.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
SOUTHINGTON
FRIENDSHIP CLUB. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activites. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. (860) 276-1020.
ONGOING
PLAINVILLE
PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.