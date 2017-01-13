Lancers jump all over Plainville, 63-7

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

PLAINVILLE – When the Bristol Eastern wrestling team hit the mats, head coach Bryant Lishness expects his squad to treat the event like the 1999 New York Yankees did for each and every game during its championship run that season.

That Yankees squad was a veteran outfit, performed at the highest level, dominated the contest, and went home with another big victory in hand after a quick stop to the pay window.

And while the Lancers zipped up a 63-7 win over Plainville from the Kegel Gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Lishness would have preferred to have seen a little more business from his guys at that outing.

“Plainville was behind it today, I know that,” said Lishness. “They didn’t have [Jon] Tattersall, they didn’t have [Grant] Sarra. I still think we’ve would have done okay with them in the line-up but I kind of got the feeling my guys were a little over confident. The result was still good. I would have liked to have seen a little better performance from some of technique, and things we work on and things we commonly hit.”

“I don’t want to take anything away from my guys, I don’t want to take anything away from Plainville, [but] I would have liked to see a little more business.”

The Lancers, the second ranked team in Connecticut, moved to 7-0 on the season while the Blue Devils fell to 4-4 on the campaign.

Eastern’s Bryce Beebe (106 pounds) did not have an opponent and won via forfeit before the Lancers went to work.

Jordon Champagne (113) made his first takedown in 12 seconds against Dom Pedrolini and led 6-1 after one round.

But a quick cradle saw Champagne take the pin-fall victory in 2:32 before Plainville’s Sebby Soli (120) got the Blue Devils on the scoreboard.

The undefeated grappler posted a 12-4 major decision over Carson Sassu but Eastern’s Noah Corliss (126) made a quick takedown of Tyler Rizzo and scored a pin in only 44 seconds.

From there, it was time for Eastern senior Jack Kachidurian (132) to jump all over Chris Centurelli.

Kachidurian scored two points, via a takedown, nine seconds into the event and held a commanding 9-2 edge after one period.

After another grueling two minutes, Kachidurian was in front 14-3 and after one final near-fall, the Lancers’ grappler was ahead in points, 18-3, and the bout was declared a technical fall.

“Jack I was very pleased with,” said Lishness of Kachidurian. “He’s one of our senior captains. He’s put in a lot of work…he keeps raising his level, raising his level.”

Eastern’s Noah Piazza (138) trailed Plainville’s Angel 2-1 after one period but the wrestler from Bristol turned up the intensity in the second frame, made a quick cradle halfway through the second frame and nabbed a pin in just over three minutes.

With Plainville trailing 29-4 at that point in the meet and the heart of Eastern’s line-up on deck, the Blue Devils had one heck of a hill to climb.

At 145, Eastern’s Anthony Lozier led 2-0 after one period, had Plainville’s Ben Root wrapped up for most of the second and by the competition of the third tilt, the Bristol wrestler scored an 11-3 decision.

Dylan Levesque (152) won via forfeit before Mikey Barrett (160) battled Plainville freshman Kaleb Korona.

Barrett led 4-1 after one period, leapfrogging his opponent for another takedown with 1:24 left in the second frame before scoring a pin-fall win (3:09).

Trinidad Gonzalez (170) scored his takedown on Mason Sarra in the first period via a vicious body slam, led by that same total after four minutes of action and won the event by a 5-0 decision.

And then Zac Marquis (182) dominated Plainville’s Travis Boone, stuffing his opponent to a 5-0 edge after one period before making a loud near-fall and zipping up a pin over the second period (2:46) as Eastern was in complete control of the meet at 54-4.

“That’s probably our wheelhouse right there,” said Lishness of his middle core. “Starting with Lozier at 145, another one of our senior captains. At 152, we’ve got bunch of upper classmen competing there. It seems like 152 changes every week. Sometimes, Mikey’s down. Sometimes he’s not. We have Mikey at 160 and then Trinadad [at 170] and it just goes on. And of course, Marquis [at 182]. Marquis is an animal.”

“We rely on them for a lot of points.”

Eastern’s Keegan Bartis (195) was just a takedown away from upsetting Fred Jimenez; but in the end, the grappler from Plainville held on for a 4-3 decision to give the home team its second win of the evening.

At 220, Eastern’s Hidekel Mangual (220) trailed by a point after one period against Jacob Irrizarry, but surged in front 5-4 after four minutes and held on to win it by that same score.

And to end the event, the Lancers Andrew Cercone (heavyweight) was a pin-fall victor over Michael McGinley in just 11 seconds to post the Bristol outfit to a 63-7 victory on the road.

To complete the week, it was a short trip to the Bristol Central Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“That will be fun,” said Lishness of the crosstown challenge. “We always love going there. The competition is always good. It’s good to stay local too. We’ll see a lot of teams that we end up seeing [later on]. From there, it’s Cumberland [Rhode Island]. Cumberland’s going to be fun. New Milford’s there. Cumberland is one of the top teams in Rhode Island. I think North Andover and Attleboro [Massachusetts] are there again. So those teams have three or four representatives that go to the New England’s. And then we go to New Milford’s tournament.”

“We want them to be battle-tested, tournament ready.”

NOTES…On the last Friday of 2016, the Lancers came back from an 18-point deficit to defeat Newtown, a squad ranked in the top five in the state, by a 39-36 final. Eastern drew the decision over five of the squad’s final six matches to win the event. Cercone, Beebe and Champagne all won via pin-fall to tie the match at 36-36. To end the meet, Sassu, who wrestled at 120, picked up a hard fought 3-0 decision to post Eastern to a three-point victory.

BRISTOL EASTERN 63, PLAINVILLE 7

from the Kegel Gymnasium, Plainville

Individual Results

106 pounds: Bryce Beebe (BE), forfeit; 113: Jordon Champagne (BE) pin Dom Pedrolini (P), 2:32; 120: Sebby Soli (P) major dec. Carson Sassu (BE), 12-4; 126: Noah Corliss (BE) pin Tyler Rizzo (P), 0:44; 132: Jack Kachidurian (BE) tech. fall Chris Centurelli (P), 18-3; 138: Noah Piazza (BE) pin Angel Wren (P), 3:16; 145: Anthony Lozier (BE) major dec. Ben Root, 11-3; 152: Dylan Levesque (BE), forfeit; 160: Mikey Barrett (BE) pin Kaleb Korona (P), 3:09; 170: Trinadad Gonzalez (BE) dec. Mason Sarra (P), 5-0; 182: Zac Marquis (BE) pin Travis Boone (P), 2:46; 195: Fred Jimenez (P) dec. Keegan Bartis (BE), 4-3; 220: Hidekel Mangual (BE) dec. Jacob Irrizary (P), 5-4; 285: Andrew Cercone (BE) pin Michael McGinley (P), 11 seconds.

Records: Bristol Central 7-0 overall; Plainville 4-4 overall