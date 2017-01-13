Obituaries: Gale Lynn McIntyre

Gale Lynn McIntyre (Roback), beloved wife of Mark Roback and daughter of Pearl McIntyre and the late Harold McIntyre of Bristol, was taken from us suddenly on January 9th at the age of 59.

Gale was born and lived most of her life in Bristol. She was a 1974 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, where she was active in many school plays. Following her passion for the arts, she realized her lifelong dream, moving to New York City in the early 80’s and working at New York University. While in New York, she attended acting classes at the Herman Bergdorf school. To her delight, she had many celebrity encounters that she explained “made the world a smaller place”.

On her return to Connecticut, she took a position at Hamilton Standard where she met the love of her life and best friend, husband of 17 years, Mark Roback, and her beloved cat Lucy. Her time at Hamilton was her favorite working experience. She took pride in the fact that many of the products she worked on are still flying today. When her Hamilton job ended, she changed careers by obtaining her Medical Coding certificate. Prior to retiring from St. Francis Hospital, she worked at Sharon and Charlotte Hungerford Hospitals.

Gale was a kind and gentle soul. Her caring sensitivity toward people started with her early employment as a nurses’ aide. She was an avid lover of animals and had the urge to pet any critter that came her way. She especially enjoyed family gatherings where she would regularly share memories of her past. She often thought of her many dear friends and family members with stories spanning from her early childhood to the present. Even if you knew her only for a short time or as a distant acquaintance, you were likely the topic of a good memory she would share and the story invariably ended with her saying what a nice person you were. She was always eager with a wave and a smile for any passerby. Her family especially loved her wit and amazing way with words.

Our world was a kinder place with her in it.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her brother Daniel McIntyre, whom she was intensely proud of and loved being his big sister. She also leaves her niece Kelly McIntyre and nephew Kevin McIntyre all of Bristol; her nephew Alex Warner, her sister-in-law Patricia Roback and husband Douglas Warner, all of Austin, TX; her brothers-in-law Thomas Roback, Frederick Roback and his wife Anita, and several aunts, uncles, and many cousins, with a special affection for her Aunt Nancy McGinn.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday January 15, 2017 from 5PM until 7PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Funeral services will be held on Monday January 16, 2017 at 10AM directly at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave. Bristol followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gale’s memory may be made to:

The Connecticut Humane Society at 701 Russell Road in Newington, Ct. 06111 or

Susan G. Komen New England at 74 Batterson Park Road Farmington, Ct. 06032.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gale’s memorial web page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.