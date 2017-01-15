Fire report for Jan. 13

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents over the last several weeks.

Dec. 23, 2016

Terryville Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Palma’s Diner, 100 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

O’Rourke Printery, 33 Jerome Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

115 Beths Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Crown St. and Wolcott St., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

15 Country Lane, malicious, mischievous false call, other.

Dec. 24, 2016

252 Fern Hill Rd., lock-out.

Arlington Street and Henderson Street, unauthorized burning.

361 Divinity St., lock-out.

174 Bayberry Dr., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Healthtrax, 842 Clark Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

397 West Washington St., unauthorized burning.

81 New St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

13 Nicholas Dr., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

166 Treble Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

2 Laurel Place, alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Dec. 25, 2016

Beech Street and North Pond Street, power line down.

71 Carriage Rd., building fire.

71 Carriage Rd., passenger vehicle fire.

489 Wolcott St., lock-out.

K&S Liquors, 191 Park St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

57 Suffolk Place, smoke detector activation, no fire.

414 Park St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 26, 2016

46 Noel Lane, carbon monoxide incident.

8 Laurel Place, unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

76 Castle Rd., lock-out.

56 Vanderbilt Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Burlington Ave., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue.

57 Judd St., unauthorized burning.

Union St. and South St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Chili’s, 1425 Farmington Ave., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.

236 South St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Dec. 27, 2016

173 Vera Rd., passenger vehicle fire.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Pinewood Terrace, 513 Emmett St., building fire.

3 Pre-Dem Rd., power line down.

28 Russ Lane, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

71 John Ave., building fire.

22 Oehler Dr., carbon monoxide incident.

Dec. 28, 2016

Stafford Avenue and Farmington Avenue, power line down.

357 Birch St., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

49 Nicholas Dr., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

Dec. 29, 2016

Valero & Dixie, 228 Pine St., lock-out.

87 Timber Lane, medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Dec. 30, 2016

1325 Farmington Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

434 Jerome Ave., lock-out.

Dec. 31, 2016

71 Haviland St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Britton Road and Lancaster Road, power line down.

246 Stafford Ave., unauthorized burning.

Jan. 1

106 Barlow St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

61 Briarwood Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

55 Gaylord St., lock-out.

16 Crown St., water evacuation.

Sand Hill Rd. and Matthews St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

820 Matthews St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Jan. 2

140 Kenney St., overpressure rupture, explosion, overheat, other.

260 Sperry Rd., service call, other.

27 Davis Dr., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Jan. 3

515 Broad St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

63 Bel Air Dr., lock-out.

24 Bentley Rd., heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn.

470 Terryville Rd. and city line, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

49 Nicholas Dr., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.

Crowley RV, 9 Barber St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

100 Field St., mobile property (vehicle) fire, other.

Jan. 4

104 Falls Brook Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

525 Waterbury Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

246 Brook St., carbon monoxide incident.

472 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Jan. 5

16 Britton Rd., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

49 Nicholas Dr., central station, malicious false alarm.

218 Birch St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

15 Pine Ct., carbon monoxide incident.