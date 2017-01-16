Obituaries: Carlos Rosa, Jr.

Carlos Rosa, Jr., 74, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of the late Rose (Evans) Rosa.

Carlos was born on November 24, 1942 in New York, NY, the son of Carlos and Beatrice (Figueroa) Rosa Sr. Carlos worked at Stop & Shop for 33 years. He was a Forestville Little League coach for many years. He enjoyed dancing and watching the Yankees play and was very proud of his grandsons and their accomplishments.

He leaves his sons Charlie Rosa and his wife Debra of Burlington, Vincent Rosa and his wife Laura of Bristol, Glen Rosa and his wife Deanna of Bristol; his grandchildren Vincent Rosa, Nathan Rosa, and Victor Rosa; his sisters Julia Duval of Bristol, Elizabeth Micelli and her husband Dave of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Manny Rosa and sister Margie Rosa.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday morning January 18, 2017 beginning at 9:00 am with a service at 11:00am at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, leave a memory or a photo, please visit Carlos’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.