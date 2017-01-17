Bristol Does holding community social hour Jan. 20

Bristol Does will host a community social hour on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at T Salon & Cafe on Main Street with networking, appetizers, cash bar and music. The event’s suggested donation is $10, with all proceeds benefiting five different organizations that have a positive impact on Bristol: Brian’s Angels (homelessness initiative via United Way) Family Resource Centers at Bristol Schools, Friends of the Bristol Animal Shelter, For Goodness Sake, and Prudence Crandall.

“Bristol Does is a group of people working in Bristol and surrounding areas to empower civic unity, exchange ideas, and build bridges within our communities as well as keep people updated and informed on the things such as get togethers, meetings, and events where people have meaningful face to face discussions,” stated Kristianna Smith, one of its organizers in a press release from the organization. “So many people are sick of the negativity and want to do something positive as a counter-effect. This is one of our first events and we hope we have a big turnout of like-minded people who want to see good things happen where they live and work.”

“President Obama’s farewell speech talked about picking up a clipboard, organizing and working for change,” stated Rippy Patton, another organizer, via the press release. “Bristol is full of worthy organizations and volunteers who are making a difference in people’s lives every day. We want to emphasize that and let people know that there are good things happening.”

“There are dozens of civic groups, non-profits, and volunteer efforts in Bristol that are always looking for support either through people’s time, donations or simply by spreading the word of what these organizations do,” stated City Councilwoman Mary Fortier in the press release. “At this time of new year’s resolutions, it would be a great thing if everyone made an effort to pay it forward with support of these important groups who provide so many services locally.”

For more information on the event, call (860)830-0719 or visit the Bristol Does Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bristoldoes