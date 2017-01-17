Music and dessert served up to benefit BEHS band, choir

Bristol Eastern High School Performing Arts Booster Club has announced performances by students from the Bristol Eastern High School Band and Choir on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St. as part of Sweet Sounds – Music and Desserts Fundraiser.

Bristol Eastern High School Performing Arts Booster Club is holding Sweet Sounds – Music and Desserts Fundraiser on to raise money to support the Bristol Eastern Band and Choir.

Money raised through Sweet Sounds support Band and Choir activities. This year the money raised will help support Band and Choir trips to perform and compete throughout New England and as far away as Williamsburg, Va. as well as help fund the Performing Arts Booster Club Scholarship Fund.

“Sweet Sounds is a great opportunity for the community to come out and see our very talented Bristol Eastern High School performers. Everyone had a great time at the last Sweet Sounds and I know this year will be another great night of music.” said Will Cushing, Bristol Eastern Performing Arts Booster Club president in a press release from the organization.

Tickets for the event are $5 and are available at the door. Along with great music, admission includes coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and water during the performances. A variety of desserts also will be available for a small cost.

For more information, email: behsperformingarts@gmail.com