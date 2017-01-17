New advisor added for Shepard Meadows board

Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center has added Gregory Boyko, retired chief executive officer at The Hartford Life International Ltd. as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

Boyko is a Connecticut native.

“Shepard Meadows is thrilled to bring this super-experienced executive to the team,” said Patricia Fournier, Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center president, in a press release. “In the last year, SMTRC has grown by 37 percent and we were able to complete the roof project on our riding arena. It was a super year highlighted by Greg joining our team. This year promises to be even more eventful with Greg as an advisor to our board of directors.”

Boyko retired from The Hartford Financial Services Group in 2009. As the chairman and CEO of Hartford Life International, LTD, the company’s international arm, Boyko drove The Hartford’s successful entry into the Japanese, Brazilian, and European Union markets. He traveled to Japan more than 150 times starting in the mid-1990s and he currently serves as the honorary consul general for Japan in New England. He lived in Japan in 2006 and 2007 and has extensive business and professional relationships throughout the country.

Boyko began his career with Ernst & Young after graduating from the University of Connecticut and the University of Connecticut School of Law. He has over 30 years of financial services experience and holds a number of professional degrees, including the Certified Public Accountant, chartered life underwriter, and chartered financial consultant designations. Boyko has been a frequent speaker and appeared on CNBC Squawk Box and Bloomberg TV.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Shepard Meadows board and look forward to building this great program in Bristol,” said Boyko, according to the press release. “My business experience has taught me how to build robust organizations. I am ready to use my talents to support the continued upward growth that has begun at Shepard Meadows. We have a great team, which has created a wonderful community asset for our town and most importantly our veterans.”

