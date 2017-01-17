Obituaries: Agnes Neumann

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Agnes (Penkowski) Neumann, on Monday January 16, 2017. Agnes was the devoted wife of George E. Neumann and was born in Bristol on January 5, 1929. She was the youngest daughter of the late Michael and Victoria (Kulig) Penkowski. She was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of ’47, worked at Prudential Insurance Co. as a legal secretary and owned and operated The Candle Shop, in Avon until 1992. Agnes was a member of St. Joseph Church, Bristol and was a volunteer at the Voter Polls at Stafford School. Besides her husband, Agnes is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Gary M. and Theresa Neumann, and Scott F. and Dawn Neumann, all of Bristol; a daughter: Debbie Neumann, of Bristol; three grandchildren: Kyle and Joshua Neumann and Shannon Fain; her goddaughter: Nancy Holland and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Frank Penkowski; and seven sisters: Jean Mathes, Sophie Martel, Jennie Soltys, Stella Liss, Helen Roper Valeria P. Bilycia and Victoria Novacki. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (January 19, 2017) 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Please visit Agnes’ memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

