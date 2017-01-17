Obituaries: Anthony C. Acampora

Anthony C. Acampora, 74, of Bristol, beloved husband of Barbara (Rulkowski) Acampora, died on Friday (January 13, 2017) at the Hospital for Special Care, New Britain. Tony was born on October 3, 1942 in Bristol and was a son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Giordano) Acampora. A lifelong Bristol resident he graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1960. He received a B.A. Degree from the University of Connecticut, a Master’s Degree in Education from Central Connecticut State University and 6th year degree from UCONN. Tony dedicated his entire career to education in Bristol, starting as an elementary school teacher at South Side School. For the majority of his career, he proudly served as the Principal of both Jennings and Ivy Drive elementary schools. He was dedicated to his students and helping children. He was Director of Adult Education in Bristol, and in retirement, was a member of the Board of Education of St. Anthony’s School, as well as a teacher’s mentor. Tony particularly enjoyed UCONN basketball, playing tennis and golf, baking bread, dancing and so much more. But his greatest joy was his family. His words of wisdom, kind heart and warm smile will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife of 51 years, Tony is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Mary Clare and Edward Grinnell of Pikesville, MD; a son and daughter-in-law: David and Denise Acampora of Westport; three brothers: Frank and Salvatore Acampora, Jr. of Bristol, and Vincent Acampora of Southborough, MA; a sister: Rose Ann Manton of Bristol; four grandchildren: Madisen and Nicholas Grinnell, and twins: Ryan and Megan Acampora; along with several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2017) between 5 and 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made the Archdiocese of Hartford Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712-1052, or to the ALS Association, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT 06460. Please visit Tony’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

