Obituaries: Kelly Ann Delaney

Kelly Ann Delaney, 49, born on March 31, 1967 passed away peacefully on January 15, 2017, after battling a long illness. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Shirley Delaney of Bristol.

She leaves behind her sons Adam Delaney, Geoffrey Gennett Jr. and Dillon Gennett and a daughter Ashley Grasso all of Bristol. She was a big sister and best friend to Wendy DiPinto and her husband Steve of Bristol and also a loving and caring aunt to Brandon, Tyler, and Sarah DiPinto. She was even a great aunt to Jayden and Kristian DiPinto and Mackenzie-Ann Lagueux.

She loved being around her family, laughing and moving around to her favorite music. No matter what she went through she always kept a smile on her face and stayed positive. She had hopes for a bright future with her fiancé Everett Hanley.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Ashley Treloar and Jessica Dubrosky for helping with the care of Kelly, and Masonicare Partners Home Health and Hospice organization for their assistance and thank you to Saint Francis Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday January 18, 2017 from 6PM until 8PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville.

The burial will take place in the spring at Highland Cemetery, South Portland, ME. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Kelly’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .