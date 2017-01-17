Obituaries: Laura Mae Towle, Frederick Prescott Towle

It is with deep sadness, the family of Laura Mae (Gilman) Towle, 87, and Frederick Prescott Towle, 88, of Bristol, announces their passing. Laura died peacefully at home on January 12, 2016. Fred passed away one short day later, on January 13 at Bristol Hospital. Both were surrounded by their loved ones.

Laura was born in Norridgewock, Maine on March 22nd, 1929 to Ruth (Farrand) and Edwin Gilman, the 6th child in a large family. Laura graduated high school from Goodwill Hinckley and went on to complete her R.N. degree at Maine General Hospital in Portland.

Fred was born in Palmyra, Maine on October 8, 1928, son of Lillian Robinson Towle and Walter Henry Towle. He was the youngest of five children. He graduated from Hartland Academy in 1947, after which he enlisted in the United States Army where he served for two years. He then attended Thomas College where he received his junior accountant’s certificate.

Fred and Laura met in Hartland, Maine and were married in Belfast on August 19, 1950. After the birth of their first son they moved to Connecticut where they raised their four children.

Laura and Fred spent the next three decades raising their family, working, and socializing with their many friends.

The majority of Laura’s nursing career was spent caring for the elderly in nursing homes and in private duty. Fred worked for 35 years at New Departure – Hyatt in Bristol as a metallurgist.

Together, they loved dancing, fishing, travelling, camping and country music. Each of them enjoyed their separate interests as well.

Laura was a talented crafter and was known for her rock painting, knitting and sewing. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, and was a 27-year member of the Alley Cats bowling league. Fred loved golfing, playing cards, and watching sports. He especially looked forward to his annual hunting and fishing trips with the guys.

Fred and Laura loved the out of doors, especially time spent at the family camps on a lake in Hartland, Maine. Sitting around the campfire, fishing, boating, listening to the loons and bullfrogs, and playing horseshoes created many special, memories for them and their family. Laura and Fred could often be seen cruising Great Moose Lake in their beloved pontoon boat with Fred at the helm and Laura, dubbed the “Queen Mum” of the Lake seated at his side.

Fred and Laura treasured their time with family and will truly be missed by son Daniel (and wife Veronica), daughter Patricia Jandreau (and husband Dana), son James (and wife Karen) and daughter Lisa Weed. They are also survived by 11 grandchildren: Amy, Jonathan, Rebecca, James, Anastassia, Alethea, Kara, Nathan, Michael, Tyler and Jack. They will also be deeply missed by their close friend and companion, Anna Mielcarek.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral Services will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Avenue, Bristol at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 followed by internment at Peacedale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786 or to American Lung Association-New England, 45 Ash St.

East Hartford, CT 06108.

