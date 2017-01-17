Plymouth legislators to hold January Friday Coffee Hour 

The public is invited to a Coffee Hour with the Plymouth legislators on Friday, Jan. 20 at Eagle’s Nest, 163 Main St., Terryville.

The “Coffee With Your Legislators” event will run from 8 to 9 a.m.

It will be hosted by state Sen. Henri Martin and state Rep. Whit Betts.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol as the 2017 legislative session convenes. Residents may discuss any state or legislative issues, including the latest on the state budget or local concerns.

All residents are encouraged to attend. Coffee will be provided.

Those who are unable to attend may contact Betts at 1-800 842-1423 and Martin at 1-860-240-0022.