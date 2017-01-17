Students receive art awards; work displayed till Feb. 3 at U of H

Bristol Public Schools students earned 15 awards in the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards competition and exhibition at the Hartford Art School, University of Hartford.

Danielle Goff was the recipient of a top award. Her print, titled, “Only I Know What Lurks Within,” received the CAAA, Best in Show Printmaking, Group 1.

The Bristol award winners follow:

2017 Scholastic Art Awards Recipients

Bristol Central High School

Evan Day, Printmaking, “Spaceship,” Honorable Mention, Leslie Fernandez

Olivia Savino, Printmaking, “Angel Tree,” Honorable Mention, Leslie Fernandez

Jonathan Rindfleisch, Drawing and Illustration, “The Corporate Scheme, “ Gold Key, Kristine Monaco

Bristol Eastern High School

Riley Anderson, Mixed Media, “Misty Mountains,” Honorable Mention, Barbara Lessard

Vaziuddin Khan, Ceramics and Glass, “Textured Platter,” Honorable Mention, Deborah Thaler

Mckenna Damiano, Drawing and Illustration, “Alien Foot,” Honorable Mention, Sharon Williams

Chippens Hill Middle School

Ashlee Lewandoski, Design, “New Cleat Design Concept,” Silver Key, Brian Troccolo

Greene-Hills School

Kristyn Beaupre, Comic Art, “Furrealism,” Gold Key, Joseph Johnson

Danielle Goff, Printmaking, “Only I Know What Lurks Within,” Gold Key, Joseph Johnson

Michael Lodge, Printmaking, The Pelican, Honorable Mention, Joseph Johnson

Northeast Middle School

Sebastian Adorno, Printmaking, Lake in the Spring, Silver Key, Allison Chatelle

David Michaud, Printmaking, Bird Mania, Silver Key, Sarah May

David Reek, Printmaking, Sunset Fish, Silver Key, Sarah May

West Bristol School

Ava McCann, Mixed Media, Lost in a Dream, Honorable Mention, Mary Kilduff

Kristi Yurko, Painting, Center Piece, Honorable Mention, Mary Kilduff

The artwork is on display at the Silpe Gallery, in Taub Hall, at Hartford Art School, University of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Ave, West Hartford, until Feb. 3. Silpe Gallery hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 4 pm – weekends, noon to 4 pm. For more information, call the Art School at (860)768-4827.

The Connecticut Student Awards presentation will be made Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Theater, on the University of Hartford and is a non-ticketed event and open to the public. The student exhibit is open on Sunday, Jan. 29 from noon to 5 p.m., in the Silpe Gallery