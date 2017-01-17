Students receive art awards; work displayed till Feb. 3 at U of H

Bristol Public Schools students earned 15 awards in the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards competition and exhibition at the Hartford Art School, University of Hartford.
Danielle Goff was the recipient of a top award. Her print, titled, “Only I Know What Lurks Within,” received the CAAA, Best in Show Printmaking, Group 1.
The Bristol award winners follow:
2017 Scholastic Art Awards Recipients
Bristol Central High School
Evan Day, Printmaking, “Spaceship,” Honorable Mention, Leslie Fernandez
Olivia Savino, Printmaking, “Angel Tree,” Honorable Mention, Leslie Fernandez
Jonathan Rindfleisch, Drawing and Illustration, “The Corporate Scheme, “ Gold Key, Kristine Monaco
Bristol Eastern High School
Riley Anderson, Mixed Media, “Misty Mountains,” Honorable Mention, Barbara Lessard
Vaziuddin Khan, Ceramics and Glass, “Textured Platter,” Honorable Mention, Deborah Thaler
Mckenna Damiano, Drawing and Illustration, “Alien Foot,” Honorable Mention, Sharon Williams
Chippens Hill Middle School
Ashlee Lewandoski, Design, “New Cleat Design Concept,” Silver Key, Brian Troccolo
Greene-Hills School
Kristyn Beaupre, Comic Art, “Furrealism,” Gold Key, Joseph Johnson
Danielle Goff, Printmaking, “Only I Know What Lurks Within,” Gold Key, Joseph Johnson
Michael Lodge, Printmaking, The Pelican, Honorable Mention, Joseph Johnson
Northeast Middle School
Sebastian Adorno, Printmaking, Lake in the Spring, Silver Key, Allison Chatelle
David Michaud, Printmaking, Bird Mania, Silver Key, Sarah May
David Reek, Printmaking, Sunset Fish, Silver Key, Sarah May
West Bristol School
Ava McCann, Mixed Media, Lost in a Dream, Honorable Mention, Mary Kilduff
Kristi Yurko, Painting, Center Piece, Honorable Mention, Mary Kilduff
The artwork is on display at the Silpe Gallery, in Taub Hall, at Hartford Art School, University of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Ave, West Hartford, until Feb. 3. Silpe Gallery hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 4 pm – weekends, noon to 4 pm. For more information, call the Art School at (860)768-4827.
The Connecticut Student Awards presentation will be made Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Theater, on the University of Hartford and is a non-ticketed event and open to the public. The student exhibit is open on Sunday, Jan. 29 from noon to 5 p.m., in the Silpe Gallery