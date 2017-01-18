Kids activities at library

The Children’s Department at the Bristol Public Library invites children 0-12 years to participate in Winter/Spring story time and reading club programs starting Monday, Feb. 6 and ending the week of April 12. The programs are free, registration is not required in the Children’s Department at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High Street).

There are no story time or reading club programs during the April school vacation week.

STORIES, SONGS & SENSORY PLAY for children 0 to 24 months meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and every Thursday at 10 a.m. Babies hear stories and music, and meet other babies. Meet other new parents in the community.

HEADS, SHOULDERS, KNEES & TALES for children 2 to 5 years old meet every Monday at 10 a.m., every Tuesday at 10 a.m., and every Thursday at 10 a.m. There will be stories, finger plays, action rhymes and stretches in a story time for beginning readers,

WIGGLE & READ for all ages every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Shake, shimmy and dance in this movement-centric story time.

RAMBUNCTIOUS READERS for kids 3 years and older every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. There will be singing, dancing, and belly laughs.

GOING SOLO for kids 3 years and older every Monday at 3:45 p.m. Foster your child’s confidence…children experience story time without a parent. No grown-ups allowed.

1 BOOK, 1 CRAFT! for all ages every Sunday at 2 p.m. Read and hear stories and make a craft that brings the story to life!

Polish Story Time! for all ages Stories, games, songs, and fun—all in the Polish Language.

For more information, go to www.bristollib.com/children.