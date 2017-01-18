Obituaries: Jane Porter Fitz Minor

Jane Porter Fitz Minor, 92, beloved wife of Paul J. Minor, went to her Eternal home on Monday (January 16, 2016). Jane was born on March 20, 1924 in Pascoag, RI and was a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Helen (Andrews) Fitz. Following her graduation from Bristol High School, she worked for five years at New Departure. On October 26, 1946 she married her childhood sweetheart, Paul J. Minor, whom she had first met at age nine in Sunday School at the Bristol Baptist Church. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past October 26th. They lived on the family farm, Minor’s Farm, their entire married lives. After raising their two sons, Jane worked for SNET as a cashier for 25 years retiring in 1986. The old saying “How ya gonna keep ‘em down on the Farm” was certainly appropriate following her retirement. While her husband Paul J. had no desire to travel, Jane did and over many years, she and her best friend, Ellen Nestico and later Charlotte Chapman, saw much of this world together while Paul J. ran the farm. Probably her most famous trip was in 1991 when, on a 24 day trip to New Zealand and Australia at the age of 67, Jane became one of the oldest women to “Bungee Jump” off the Kawarau Historic Bridge near Queenstown, New Zealand. It was only after taking the 143 foot plunge and having it recorded on video, that she informed her family back in the U.S. Jane, while an adventurer, was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her entire family. In addition to her husband, Jane leaves her two sons and daughters-in-law: Paul C. Minor and Victoria and Mark E. Minor and Ann, all of Bristol. She also leaves four grandchildren and their spouses: Paul D. and Joy Minor, Jessica Minor-Rhinehart and Ron, Heather Minor Gelormine and Tony, Rebecca Minor Reza and Mehrab; and six great-grandchildren: Brenna, Alexander, Scot, Mark, Anthony, and Anna. She also leaves her brother and sister-in-law: Dick and Carol Fitz of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her sister, Estelee Fitz Eyster and her brother, Arthur S. Fitz II. A memorial service will be celebrated at the convenience of the family in late April at the First Congregational Church of Bristol where Jane was a member. Jane and her family thank the entire staff of the Cancer Care Center at Bristol Hospital In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center, c/o Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, 145 Queen St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Jane’s memorial web-site is available at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

