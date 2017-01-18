Obituaries: Peter R. Vanoni Sr.

Peter R. Vanoni Sr., 80, of Bristol, husband of MaryAnn (Greco) Vanoni passed away Tuesday January 17, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Peter was born August 15, 1936 in Terryville, CT, son of the late John L. and Jennie (Gotaski) Vanoni. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Accurate Forging of Bristol and the Pequabuck Golf Club. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol and member of Thomaston Fish & Game Club, Bristol Fish & Game Club, the Polish American Political Club, Terryville and the NRA.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, John Vanoni and his wife Debra of North Windham, Peter Vanoni of Altona, NY; his daughter, Karen Wisz and her husband Michael of Plainville; his sister, Rosemary Lawrence of Terryville; his grandchildren, Amberly, Kayla and Alison, and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at the ICU of Bristol Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Friday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Anthony Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com