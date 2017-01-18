State senator issues flu shot reminder

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) today said reported cases of the flu are on the rise in Connecticut and encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to get one.

“The state Department of Public Health recently said that hospital emergency room visits and outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms in Connecticut are on the rise,” Martin said in a press release. “The good news is that flu vaccines are still available and are effective against the strain we are seeing in the state.”

While he encourages everyone to get vaccinated, Martin said in the news release it is especially important for pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

“For most people, the flu is not a serious matter,” Martin said in the news release. “But it can lead to pneumonia and be deadly for others. It isn’t worth taking the chance.”

Doctors say it takes two weeks after receiving the vaccine to build immunity to the flu virus. According to the press release, Martin said this means people should not wait any longer to be vaccinated.

“Most insurance plans will cover most, if not all of the cost of the flu vaccine,” he said, the press release reported. “For those without adequate insurance coverage, many local health departments vaccinate residents for free.”

In addition to contacting your local health department for information about vaccines, Martin said in the news release that making a phone call to the United Way of Connecticut’s Infoline 211 also can connect residents with vaccination locations.

Sen. Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.