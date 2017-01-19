Dining listings for Jan. 20

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

SOUTHINGTON

PASTA DINNER FUNDRAISER FOR BREAST CANCER. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Held by the American Gymnastics Girls Competitive team for Unite for Her, a breast cancer organization. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets available at The Little Red Store, Plantsville, Hot Tans on Queen Street, Southington, and Southignton Community Services on Norton Street.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

PLAINVILLE

WINTER LUAU! 4 to 7 p.m. Luau-themed dinner. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt. Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. $15 for adults, $10 for children 5 to 12. (Kids under 5 free). Buy tickets by Jan. 29. (860) 747-1901. churchoffice@gmail.com. www.uccplainville.org

MARCH, APRIL

BRISTOL

TASTE OF BRISTOL. Presented by West End Association. Get 20 percent off at 30 local restaurants for March and April. Each ticket is also an entry in a drawing April 28 for over $500 in restaurant certificates. www.WestEndBristol.org. Tickets also will be sold at the Bristol Home and Business Expo. Proceeds will be used to further the mission of the West End Association.