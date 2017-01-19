Obituaries: Doris Bald

Doris Bald, 94, widow of Oscar Bald, passed away at Ingraham Manor on Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2017) surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on March 31, 1922 to the late Joseph and Celina Allen. Doris spent her career following her passion, raising her family and spending as much time as she could with all of them. Doris also loved to spend her time camping, especially in Stark, NH and Wolf’s Den, East Haddam where her family could all come visit her as often as possible. Doris is survived by her three daughters and four sons-in-law: Louise and Richard Lamarre, of Bristol, Lorraine and Roger Croteau, of Bristol, Elaine and Gary Thibodeau, of Bristol, John Stone, of Stonington; ten grandchildren: Celina Bunn, who was very devoted to her Mémère, Linda Lamarre-Blais, Matthew Croteau, Melissa Croteau, John Stone, Elizabeth McCutchan, Thomas Stone, Laura Wyzykowski, Christine Krevalin, Gary Thibodeau, Jr; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents Doris was pre-deceased by her daughter: Lillian Stone; and all of her brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Sunday (Jan. 22, 2017) between 2 and 4 PM. Funeral services will continue on Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) with Mass of Christian burial being celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol at 11:30 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Doris’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

