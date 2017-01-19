Obituary: Carol Smedberg, 80

Carol Smedberg, 80, of Southington, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Apple Rehab, Plainville.

Born in Bristol, she was one of six children to the late William R. and Alberta (Elton) Smedberg. A lifelong resident of Southington, she attended local schools, and prior to her retirement, worked for Taylor Rental in Plainville.

She leaves her sister, Frances White of Bristol, and brothers, George Smedberg of Greensboro, NC and Lawrence Smedberg of Rocky Hill, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Leonard and William.

Funeral services will be privately at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com