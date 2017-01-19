Update: Police investigate untimely death at Main St. apartment

Bristol police have identified investigating the 43-year-old woman who died unexpectedly yesterday afternoon inside a Main Street apartment building.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers found Kimberly Rudy unresponsive in her apartment, located at 192 Main Street. The results of an autopsy that was performed on Rudy were inconclusive pending further studies, the release said.

The woman’s live-in boyfriend reported the incident to police, the release said.

Bristol police are currently investigating the circumstances of this untimely death, and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit was called in to assist with the collection of evidence and processing of the scene, the release said.

The police department could not disclose additional details of this incident, and the name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of the family, the release said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 314-4567.