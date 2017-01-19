Senior listings for Jan. 20

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An independent and assistant living community.The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

BRISTOL

SAFETY IN THE ENVIRONMENT AND HOW TO STRUCTURE A DAY WITH ACTIVITIES. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Part of a series on dementia and caregiving presented by Hartford HealthCare Center. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave. Register. 1-877-424-4641.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.