St. Paul hangs on before Kangaroos win

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

TERRYVILLE – It’s never an easy battle when a squad must tangle with the wrestling program at Terryville High School

The team is well coached, always has solid numbers, and on Wednesday, Jan. 11, it was St. Paul Catholic’s turn to battle the ‘Roos from Terryville.

But the Falcons hung around at the meet but in the end, the locals fell to the ‘Roos 48-30.

St. Paul Catholic picked up a few pins along the way and proved its worth over the hotly contest bouts.

At 113 pounds, Adam Ward scored a pin-fall on Tim Armstrong just seconds before the first period horn went off while Elliot Garcia (138) was the next Falcons’ grappler to notch a win via pin.

Garcia scored his pin over Jake Cotton in 3:59 while fellow wrestler Matt Spar (160) nearly went three minutes with Terryville’s Devon McClellan before earning the pin-fall in 2:59.

To finish out the event for St. Paul Catholic, Jordan Silva (182) needed just 43 seconds to pin the ‘Roos Bailey McCann while at 220, the Falcons’ Matt Gray won by forfeit.

And in a special challenge match, Ward (106) defeated Harry Honig from Lewis Mills by a 9-4 decision.

NOTES…No. 3 Bristol Eastern, a squad that somehow fell one spot in the most recent state wrestling poll without posting a loss, remained unbeaten with a 44-24 CCC South victory over Middletown on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The victory moved the Lancers to 9-0 on the campaign…Bristol Central fell to Berlin 38-35 this past Wednesday in Berlin…The 35th annual Bristol Central Invitational was postponed by the snowy weather to Monday, Jan. 16 on Martin Luther King Day… Ledyard, New Fairfield, Avon, Terryville, Pomperaug, Glastonbury, Plainville, Jonathan Law, Bristol Central, Bristol Eastern, and Enfield were all invited to the tournament.

TERRYVILLE 48, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 30

from Terryville high school, Plymouth

Individual Results

106 pounds: Cayleb Leclerc (T) pin Evan Kowalski 1:54; 113 Adam Ward (SP) pin Tim Armstrong 1:58; 120 Josh Anderson (T) pin Chris Warner 0:54; 126 Jake Borda (T) pin Victor Tu 0:31; 132 Jarrod Ashe (T) inj. def Billy Konikowski; 138 Elliot Garcia (SP) pin Jake Cotton (T) 3:59; 145 Canaan Cossu-Fredericks (T) pin Ray Tucker 2:43; 152 Sean Ryan (T) pin Hans Strasser 5:16; 160 Matt Spar (SP) pin Devon McClellan 2:59; 170 Double forfeit; 182 Jordan Silva (SP) pin Bailey McCann 0:43; 195 Josh Wright (T) pin Patrick George 1:57; 220 Matt Gray (SP) forfeit; 285 Jay Hume (T) pin Kevin Charles 0:56

Other matches: 106 Adam Ward (SP) dec Harry Honig (LM) 9-4