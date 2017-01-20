Bristol celebrates Dr. King’s dream

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

Community members from all walks of life came together through songs, prayers and breakfast to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. earlier this week.

From church leaders to local officials to first responders, a variety of community sectors from Bristol and other surrounding towns attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, which was sponsored by the Bristol N.A.A.C.P. at Bristol Eastern High School on Monday morning. The theme of this year’s celebration was “Continuing the Dream.”

For Lamar Bowsky, a senior at Central Connecticut State University, serving as a keynote speaker during the celebration was a way to inspire other young individuals to continue fighting for social change.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. before moving to New Britain at 3-years-old, Bowsky is pursuing a double major in political science and criminology.

“I just want to be able to rally young people,” said Bowsky, who has mentored minority criminology students. “Young people have always been at the forefront of social change. Dr. King was 26 when he started his mission. I want people from my generation to continue fighting for justice.”

During his keynote address, Bowsky said Dr. King fought for not only the acceptance other groups, but also for dignity, self-respect and the empowerment of those who did not have a voice.

Recalling the lead role that Dr. King played in the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955, Bowsky also recognized the civil rights leader’s message of economic empowerment for the African American community in order to achieve justice.

Bowsky said strides have been made socially for the African American community, but economic equality remains stagnant.

In 2013, the wealth of white households was 13 times the median wealth of black households, compared with eight times the wealth in 2010, as reported by the Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances.

“I also want to focus on economic empowerment,” said Bowsky, noting the importance of establishing an economic base. “In order for true justice, there has to be reallocation of resources…so everyone can have a fair ground.”

During the event, community members honored Dr. King’s legacy in different ways.

Pastor Todd Williams of Bridge Community Church shared a prayer from the minister himself before the community stood up in unison to sing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

City Councilor Jodi Zils Gagne, who spoke on behalf of Mayor Ken Cockayne, called Dr. King a “true American hero” who put “everything one the line for his dream and desire to have fairness and equality.”

“He touched the lives of everyone in this room, and continues to do so today,” said Gagne, thanking the Bristol N.A.A.C.P. for making a positive impact on the community.

After engaging in laughter and conversation over a community breakfast, a number of Bristol N.A.A.C.P. officers were installed for 2017, including Lexie Mangum, who serves as the chapter’s president.

During his address, Mangum urged the community to “get up” and “get busy.”

“There’s a lot of things that we need to be doing,” said Mangum. “We can produce change.”

The celebration of Dr. King continued with singing and the reciting of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech later Monday morning at Beulah A.M.E. Zion Church.

Rev. Patricia Washington Rice, the pastor of Beulah A.M.E. Zion Church, also presented a message that focused on unity in the community and the nation.

Returning to prayer, learning to pardon one another and developing partnerships at home, in the community and across the nation are three things that need to be accomplished “if we are to get to where we should be,” said Washington Rice.

“I really want to focus on coming together,” said Washington Rice. “If America is to move forward, we must unite.”