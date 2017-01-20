Chambers invite area legislators to breakfast

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. All state senators and representatives covering the towns and cities covered by the Chamber, Bloomfield, Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Plainville, Plymouth, and Wolcott, were invited to attend as well as the General Assembly leadership.

The breakfast will allow the panelists to address the Chambers’ key legislative issues for the upcoming session, which are:

Deliver a balanced budget Create a business environment that encourages job growth Support the local hospitals Champion the collaboration of municipal and educational resources

After the discussion of these issues, there will be a brief period for questions from the audience.

The confirmed panelists for the Legislative Breakfast are:

Joe Aresimowicz – D – Speaker of the House, (House District #30)

Whit Betts – R – state representative (House District #78)

Michael Demicco – D – state representative (House District #21)

Len Fasano – R – state senate (Senate District #34)

Themis Klarides – R – state representative (House District #114)

Joe Markley – R – state senator (Senate District #16)

Henri Martin – R – state senator (Senate District #31)

Cara C. Pavalock – D’Amato – R – state representative (House District #77)

Dr. William Petit, Jr. – R – state representative (House District #22)

John Piscopo – R -state representative (House District #76)

Robert Sampson – R – state representative (House District #80)

Derek Slap – D – state representative (House District #19)

Chris Ziogas – D – state representative (House District #79)

Price to attend is $25 for Chamber members or $35 for non-members. For more information or to register, please visit www.CentralCTChambers.org, email Info@CentralCTChambers.org or call (860) 584-4718.