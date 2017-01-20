Lancers face tough competition in R.I.

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

CUMBERLAND, R.I. – The Bristol Eastern wrestling team faced immense competition at the John Gorman Tournament from Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday, Jan. 14.

And while the Lancers didn’t come away with any championships at the event, Eastern was right there at the end, placing third overall with 171.5 total points.

The competition was so intense that only a few points decided the champ of the tournament and the runner-up

New Milford won the tournament behind 195 points while home-standing Cumberland (192½) earned the runner up trophy.

It was the start of a busy weekend for the squad from Bristol as Eastern then turned its attention to the Bristol Central Invite on Martin Luther King Day.

But at Rhode Island, Anthony Lozier did a great job and was the runner-up at 145.

Lozier fell to Ed Lovely via pin-fall in 1:07 to seize second place for the Lancers.

Eastern, however, did earn several third place finishes all around the line-up.

At 106, it was Bryce Beebe wrapping up a 10-2 decision over Chris Lavallee from Johnston 10-2 and then at 113, Jordon Champagne earned a 9-0 major decision over Cumberland’s Dom Passanante.

Mikey Barrett (160) zipped up third place over Jacob Harrison from Lasalle and also in that same weight-class, Ethan Pearson was pinned by North Andover’s Michael Coles in 1:04 for sixth place.

Also in third place triumphs, Trinidad Gonzalez scooped up a 6-2 decision over New Milford’s Kyle Fabich and then at 182, Zac Marquis blanked LaSalle’s Mason Calise by an 8-0 decision.

Kam Porcaro (120) of Cumberland pinned Eastern’s Carson Sassu in 1:35 for fourth place and finally at 126, Cam Faria (Cumberland) roped up a decision over Noah Corliss as the Lancers’ grappler earned sixth place on the day.

John Gorman Tournament

from Cumberland, R.I.

Team results – 1. New Milford 195, 2. Cumberland RI 192½, 3. Bristol Eastern 171½, 4. Newtown 163½, 5. North Andover MA 160, 6. North Attleboro MA 141, 7. Cambridge Ridge & Latin MA 114, 8. LaSalle RI 108, 9. Johnston RI 71½, 10. South Windsor 58, 11. Tolland CT 57, 12. Lincoln 49, 13. North Providence and Timberlane 43½, 15. Hope RI 39, 16. Smithfield RI 38, 17. Durfee MA 22½

Individual results

106 pounds: Andrew Fallon (LaSalle) dec. Brady Folan (North Attleboro), 13-2; 3. Bryce Beebe (Bristol Eastern) dec. Chris Lavallee (Johnston), 10-2;

113: Devon Schoenberger (South Windsor) pin Brandon Leonard (New Milford), 2:41; 3. Jordon Champagne (Bristol Eastern) dec. Dom Passanante (Cumberland), 9-0

120: Joseph Valentino (North Andover) dec. Zachary Shetterly (Cambridge R&L), 5-3; 3. Kam Porcaro (Cumberland) pin Carson Sassu (Bristol Eastern), 1:35

126: Mel Ortiz (New Milford) dec. Jack Perry (North Andover), 8-3; 3. Mitch Raposo (Durfee) pin Justin Gaudiana (LaSalle), 6:30; 5. Cam Faria (Cumberland) dec. Noah Corliss (Bristol Eastern), 9-8

145: Ed Lovely (Newtown) pin Anthony Lozier (Bristol Eastern), 1:07; 3. Eli Tuttle (North Andover) pin Vincent Rago (New Milford), 4:24

160: Cameron Berger (New Milford) pin Malik Sangare (Cumberland), 2:50; 3. Mikey Barrett (Bristol Eastern) dec. Jacob Harrison (LaSalle), 1-0; 5. Michael Coles (North Andover) pin Ethan Pearson (Bristol Eastern), 1:04

170: Joe Accousti (Newtown) dec. John Hayes (Cumberland), 3-0; 3. Trinidad Gonzalez (Bristol Eastern) dec. Kyle Fabich (New Milford), 6-2

182: Toru Goto (Cambridge R&L) dec. Tyler Balon (Lincoln), 8-5; 3. Zac Marquis (Bristol Eastern) dec. Mason Calise (LaSalle), 8-0