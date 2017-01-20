Police blotter for Jan. 20

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Carlos Caraballo, 42, of 65 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of illegal possession of narcotics and two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics.
- Altair M. Pare, 29, of 14 Harvest Lane, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Anthony Burgos, 22, of 78 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Juan Burgos, 43, of 78 Park St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with failure to obey control signal, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and interfering with an officer.
- Gerald Dalessio, 59, of no certain address, Waterbury, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Michael L. Luzmoor, 35, of 55 Rose St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Joshua D. Fiorillo, 24, of 311 Birch St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Jeffrey Behrmann, 28, of 1 Woodridge Rd., Cheshire, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with criminal violation of protective order, criminal violation of restraining order, and criminal violation of restraining order threatening.
- Vincent Wojtusik, 62, of 57 Kenney St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Michael Charest, 19, of 22 Seminary St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer, interfering with an officer, and intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
- Karon Thomas, 18, of 41 George St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with assault on a victim over the age of 60, third degree criminal mischief, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and third degree strangulation.
- Angel Ortiz, 23, of 171 Winfield Dr., New Britain, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with violation of probation.
- Heriberto Velez, 21, of 113 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with criminal attempt of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first degree assault, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, third degree assault and conspiracy to commit third degree assault.
- Brian M. Ewings, 33, of 94 Lewis Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with violation of protective order.
- Calvin Nickerson, 38, of 59 Buckley Ave., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with two counts of illegal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of pistol/revolver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jordan J. Singleton, 20, of 1762 Litchfield Rd., Watertown, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with tampering with or fabricating.
- Jimmylee Tawfik, 33, of 31 Divinity St., Apt: 4, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with two counts of third degree assault and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Ahmed Haider, 24, of 3 Dora Dr., East Haven, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- James Anderson, 24, of 71 John Ave., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with criminal violation of protective order non-threatening, first degree criminal trespass, second degree failure to appear, and two counts of first degree failure to appear.
- Clarivel Gonzalez, 51, of 83 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jackeline Negron-Gonzalez, 43, of 111 Shawn Dr., Apt. C11, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree criminal trespass.
- Louis R. Rivera, 38, of 203 High St., Manchester, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, custodial interference and second degree breach of peace.
- Jermaine Williams, 32, of 14122 Springfield Blvd., Queens, New York, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Webster Lewis, 61, of 6971 Roberts St., New Britain, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Laurenolivia Bailey, 19, of 100 Beechwood Lane, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Matthew Levesque, 30, of 179 Bayberry Dr., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael R. Levesque, 26, of 186 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with second degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and weapons in a motor vehicle.
- Maryann Lamper, 40, of 150 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Timothy M. Ryan, 37, of 45 North St., West Haven, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with first degree robbery, third degree assault and second degree larceny.
- Kimberly Bishop, 45, of 169 Main St., Apt: A3, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with assault on a peace officer and second degree breach of peace.
- Keith A. Habeski, 35, of 9 Juniper Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Diane T. Nadeau, 46, of 32 Fleetwood Dr., Plainville, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kane Spielman, 18, of no certain address, New Britain, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with second degree failure to appear.