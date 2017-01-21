Obituaries: Orla Mae McPhee

Orla Mae McPhee, 80, of Bristol, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, January 19, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of George B. McPhee.

Orla Mae was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on August 11, 1936 daughter of the late Ralph and Minnie Wessels. She was raised by her father and stepmother, Genevieve Wessels after her mother died at an early age. Orla Mae has lived in Bristol for most of her life and was a member of St. Gregory Church in Bristol. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved reading especially mysteries and westerns. Knitting and crocheting were another enjoyable past time as well as cooking for her family. She was also her son’s and grandchildren’s biggest fan when it came to their sporting events.

Besides her husband, she leaves her sons, Daniel P. McPhee (Pamela) of New Hartford, George S. McPhee (Joyce) of Bristol, Michael A. McPhee (Jeannine) of Terryville and James P. McPhee (Cheryl) of Bristol; her siblings Bruce Wessels of Bristol and Susan Haynes of Norwalk, OH; grandchildren Brian, Mariah, Steve, Kristin McPhee, Ashley Scott (Dewanye), Amanda McPhee, Sean McPhee and Dan Schenkel; great grandsons Blake Scott and Aaron McPhee; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Brian McPhee and siblings Ralph, Richard, Robert Wessels and Jeannie Hochreiter.

Calling hours will begin on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol) until the procession leaves for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 (www.cancer.org) or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 (www.copdfoundation.org). To leave an online condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Orla Mae’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.