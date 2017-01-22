Fire report for Jan. 20

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
Jan. 6
Riverside Ave. and Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
New England Carousel Museum, power line down.
Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
50 Upson St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Stop & Shop, 701 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
Jan. 7
472 Stafford Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
Coliseum Pawn, 1158 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
98 Josephine Terrace, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Memorial Boulevard and Riverside Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Jan. 8
59 Burlington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.
48 Birge Rd., lock-out.
46 Conlon St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
Jan. 9
472 Broad St., carbon monoxide incident.
147 Lyons Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.
Hoover Avenue and Moody Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Rockwell Avenue and Harold Street, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
13 Willis St., system malfunction, other.
Jan. 10
Whiz Kids Day Care, 815 Pine St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
451 Divinity St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
235 Washington St., hazardous condition, other.
Gaski Property, 575 Broad St., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.
DoubleTree Hotel, 42 Century Dr., removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator.
Jan. 11
30 Cross St., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.
4 Fairway View Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.
Center St. and Summer St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Jan. 12
Gaski Property, 575 Broad St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.
225 Wolcott St., outside rubbish fire, other.
Laurel Street and West Street, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.
Uno Convenience Store, 115 School St., lock-out.
35 Ruth St., water or steam leak.