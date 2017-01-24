Obituaries: Deacon Leonard R. Lewandoski

Deacon Leonard R. “Bob” Lewandoski, 81, of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, January 21, 2017. He was the husband of Elaine (Brzezenski) Lewandoski, to whom he was married for 58 years.

Bob was the only child of the late Leonard P. and Hedwig Lewandoski. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1953 and Middlebury College in 1957. Bob received a Master’s degree from Columbia University and then served in the Army, discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. He was a teacher and social studies department head at Bristol Central High School from 1961 to 1996. Bob was extremely active in the Bristol Federation of Teachers and, after his retirement, served recently as president of the Bristol Area Retired Teachers.

One of the greatest sources of joy in Bob’s life was his service to his church as a Catholic deacon, serving at St. Maria Goretti parish in Wolcott from 1984 to 2000, then at St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol until his recent retirement from the diaconate. Bob was a prayerful man of deep devotion to his Catholic faith, with special interest in social justice issues. He was extremely proud of his Polish roots and enjoyed study trips to Poland with his wife.

Bob had a deep connection to his home and enjoyed puttering around his yard and tending to his garden. Family meant everything to Bob, and he was happiest when surrounded by those he loved during gatherings at home and family vacations. He was especially proud of being called “Dziadzi” by his beloved grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he leaves his son John Lewandoski of Annandale, VA; daughters Barbara White and her husband Bob of Oakville, and Jane Bergman of Boston, MA; grandchildren Melissa, Amy and Sarah White, and Gabriel and Sophie Kaplan; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, 06010. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Stanislaus Church or to Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107 (www.holyfamilyretreat.org). O’brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Deacon Bob’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.