Obituaries: Hermann Rosshirt

Hermann Rosshirt, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday January 14, 2017 at Ingraham Manor. Hermann was born on April 13, 1932 in Munich, Germany a son of the late Hermann and Centa Rosshirt. He was an avid tennis player and was a retired electrical engineer for both Superior Electric of Bristol and Airpax/Phillips of Cheshire.

Hermann is survived by his wife Nancy (Naylor) Rosshirt of Wallingford; his sons and their spouses, Hermann and Nancy Rosshirt of Canton and Werner and Gail Rosshirt of Farmington; his daughters and their spouses, Carla and Ed Bennick of MI, Stephanie and Charles Lindblom of Wallingford and Erica Rosshirt of PA; eight grandchildren; his sister Lilo Chambers of FL and his former spouse Susanne Rosshirt of Farmington.

He was predeceased by his brother Rudolf Rosshirt and his sister Inge La Mesa.

A memorial service will be held on Friday January 27, 2017at 6 PM at Cedar Mountain Church 3066 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Hermann’s memorial web page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.