Obituaries: Joseph S. Dobek

Joseph S. Dobek, 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Therese Denise (Bourret) Dobek and widower of Anita (Trahan) Dobek, died on Thursday (January 19, 2017) at home after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia. Joseph was born in Fall River, MA on March 15, 1929 and was a son of the late Antoni and Zofia (Dyl) Dobek. He was raised in Fall River, MA, graduating from B.M.C. Durfree High School, leaving the area to attend college at General Motors Institute, Flint Michigan where in 1951 he received a Bachelor’s Degree with Honors in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduation, he moved to Meriden where he worked for the New Departure Division of General Motors. He settled in Bristol during the mid-sixties when he was promoted to plant manager of the New Departure Forge Plant on Terryville Avenue until its consolidation with the new plant on Chippens Hill. He then served as superintendent of various departments until retiring when the plant closed in the nineties. He was a past president of Meriden Masonic Temple Foundation and was a Sphinx Shriner often collecting for the Shriner Hospitals. He also was past-president of the former Bristol chapter of AARP. He was an avid gardener known for the rose bushes he tended to and cared for both at home and at his former church, Trinity Episcopal Church in Bristol. He was currently a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by four children: Tony Dobek and fiancée, Holly Castle of Plainville, Jody D’Antonio and husband, Marc, of Terryville, Stanley Dobek and wife, Audrey, of Rio Rancho, NM, and Richard Dobek of Bristol; five grandchildren: Nicholas Dobek, Gabriel and Hunter D’Antonio, Aimee-Lee Lamanna-Chasse, and Sasha Dobek; two great-grandchildren: Kaiden and Maci; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers : Frank, Stanley, his twin Edward Dobek, and a sister Jane Krudys. Funeral services will be held on Friday (January 27, 2017) at 10:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5 and 7 PM. The family thanks Dr. Richard Guerriere and Dr. Margarita Reyes as well as Bristol Hospital Hospice Nurses and his caregivers from Synergy Home Care and Always Best Care for all the wonderful care of Joe during his illness. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052. Please visit Joseph’s memorial web-site at www. FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

