Obituaries: Lois Christine Johnson Murdock

Lois Christine Johnson Murdock, 87, a long-time resident of Whigville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Countryside Manor of Bristol. She worked at Ingraham’s and in Regional District #10’s cafeterias. Lois loved people and people loved Lois. As her high school yearbook quote stated, “Lois is as friendly as a basketful of puppies.” She loved finding out everything she could about anyone she met. Another trademark of Lois was her amazing sense of humor and her quick wit. She literally would have everyone in tears of laughter with her comebacks, especially when using her “selective dementia” to HER advantage to make a joke that much better while flashing her infamous smirk. There were many loves in Lois’ life. She loved novels of all sorts, taking her children to the library, and reading and re-reading books at bedtime. Lois also loved food and talking about food. Ketchup, vanilla ice cream, chips, a Friendly’s hamburger on white toast, homemade potato salad, and all kinds of soup (except beef barley). She loved her daily lunches with her husband Clarence, her children, and her Countryside dining room friends. She loved adult education art classes, especially painting. She loved musicals of all kinds especially “The Sound of Music.” She loved her Red Sox, UConn Women’s Basketball, and UConn Men’s Soccer. She loved her adventures at a dude ranch, running wild with her Burlington girl cousins, camping at Hammonasset, floating in the ocean, going on bus trips with her mother and her sister, and visiting New York City with Clarence, Jan, and Ed. She also loved playing the card game War with her children and Mrs. Roys and had an amazing winning percentage. She also loved Monday afternoon BINGO games at Countryside, with Clarence as her wingman, flashing that smirk of hers whenever she won. Lois loved television, especially Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and M*A*S*H. Above all else, Lois loved her family. Whenever any of us came to visit she would list each of our family members, checking to see how everyone was doing. She always had the same comments and questions about each person, but that is what made her our mom, wife, and friend. We will miss her dearly and will always love her more than lima beans and Brussels sprouts. Lois was born in Bristol, Connecticut on May 25, 1929, the daughter of Einar and Alice Bostwick Johnson. She was recently predeceased by her older sister Mona Johnson Reed. Lois was the adoring wife of Clarence John Murdock for 66 years and the loving mother of four children: Dale W. Murdock and his wife Cheryl of Middletown; Jane E. Murdock of Bristol; Davy J. Murdock of Whigville; and Sara M. Lo Presti and her husband Michael of Plantsville. She also had nine grandchildren – Shawn, Matthew, Anna, Stanislaus, Mayvella, Alicia, Joshua, Rebecca, and Abigail – along with one great-granddaughter, Makayla. She also had many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. The family thanks the staff of Countryside Manor of Bristol for their excellent loving care of Lois over the past 3-1/2 years. Their care allowed us all to stop being full-time caregivers and instead let us just be her spouse and kids, making very special memories along the way. Special thanks to Milly, Audrey, Laurie, Emily, Meka John, Bob, Princess, Jenna, Rocio, Luljeta, Mack, Dee, Dr. Z., Dr. Adler, and many others. We would also like to thank Dr. Kazi, Dr. Rosen, and her sweetheart, Pastor Joe. Lois’ funeral will be Held Monday, Jan. 23, at 11am at Gloria Day Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Burlington /Center Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday evening from 5-7pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lois to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp Street, Bristol, CT 06010; Burlington Library Association, Inc., PO Box 1379, Burlington, CT 06013; or Countryside Manor Resident Council, Countryside Manor, 1660 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010. Family and Friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

