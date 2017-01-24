Obituaries: Madeline E. Rivard

Madeleine E. (Ouellette) Rivard, 89, of Bristol passed away Thursday (January 19, 2017) at Masonicare in Wallingford. Madeleine was born in Bancroft, Maine on September 14, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Maxime and Lydia (Duquette) Ouellette. A graduate of Maine’s Mattawamkeag High School, Madeleine continued her education through LaSalle University, completing coursework in business law and higher accounting. Madeleine later went on to become a local business owner and devoted mother. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the company of her friends, puzzle making, and music. Madeleine is survived by her son: George Rivard, Jr.; her daughter: Patricia Rivard; her daughter and son-in-law: Victoria and Bruce Scott; her sisters: Rita Minahan and Marie “Peggy” Tourigny; three grandsons: Bryan, Kevin, and Stephen Rivard; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband: George Rivard, Sr.; a daughter-in-law: Janice K. Rivard; her brothers: Ted and Paul Ouellette; and her sister: Paula Bauer. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff members of Masonicare of Wallingford for their professionalism and for the exceedingly kind, gentle care of their mother. There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Madeleine on Saturday (January 28, 2017) at 11:30 A.M. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Portland, ME. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Office of Radio and Television, Archdiocese of Hartford, c/o The Rev. John P. Gatzak, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712-1052 or St Anthony Franciscan Monastery PO Box 980 Kennebunkport, ME. 04046. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Please visit Madeleine’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

