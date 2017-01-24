Obituaries: Mary Bugryn

Mary (Mozelak) Bugryn, of Bristol, widow of Frank W. Bugryn passed away January 19, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Mary was born September 3, 1921 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late George and Theodoska (Krenicki) Mozelak. She was a parishioner of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville. Mary loved flowers, gardening, traveling, crocheting and the beach.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald Bugryn of Bristol, Frank Bugryn and his wife Debbie of Watertown, her daughter, Janice LeBlanc and her husband Ray of Charlestown, RI; her grandchildren Lindsay, Matthew, Taylor, and Kayleigh Bugryn and Jonathan and Kathryn LeBlanc and several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Liliya, Oksana, and Roman for their dedication and loving care of our mom.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville for a Divine Liturgy at 10:00AM. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM.