Obituaries: Oscar E. ‘Ozzie’ LaValley

It is with great sadness that the family announces that Oscar E. “Ozzie” LaValley, of Southington, died Saturday, January, 21, 2017 at Apple Rehab in Plainville, CT after a short illness. Ozzie is survived by his lovely bride of 55 years, Irene; son Gary and his wife, Nancy and three grandchildren, Garret, Nikolas and Kaitlin all of WI and his daughter Michelle and her husband David Queen of Southington. He also leaves behind his cousin whom he remained very close with throughout the years, Shirley Walsh and her husband Donald of Griswold.

Ozzie was born in Norwich graduating from Norwich Free Academy. He spent some years in his youth traveling with a carnival, his father, Cappy was high jump performer in carnivals. Ozzie met his wife-to-be during this time of his life in the carnival. He served in the National Guard where he met his lifelong friend Charles Otis. He retired from the Bristol Hospital after 25 years where he actually took over his father-in-law, Rosario Marion’s position in the boiler room and then became the master maintenance guru.

Ozzie was a people person. He enjoyed reading, gardening and his later years began selling collectibles on EBay. He loved his Saturday morning tag sales and his precious dog companion, Teddy II. Ozzie will be greatly missed for his pearls of wisdom and upbeat demeanor. We love you Dad and know that you are no longer suffering and have entered a realm of peace.

Calling hours will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol) until the procession leaves for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will be private. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Ozzie’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.