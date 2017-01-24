Obituaries: Robert ‘Bobby’ Newman

Robert “Bobby” Newman, Jr., 44, of Bristol, loving husband of Karen Newman died on Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Robert was born on April 27, 1972 to Robert Newman, Sr. and Terry Higgins. Bobby was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. Most of all, he loved coaching his children’s sports teams, spending as much time with them as possible and watching them grow into the amazing young adults they are becoming. In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by his two sons and daughter: Ean, Alexsia and Ryan; step-mother: Patricia Newman; paternal grandmother: Dorothy Derosa; three sisters and 2 brothers-in-law: Rachel and Patrick McCarthy, Dana and Ross Esposito, Danielle Diaz; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his brother: Scott Newman. Funeral services and burial for Robert were private and the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol was in care of the arrangements. Please visit Robert’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

