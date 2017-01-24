Remember to clean off your sidewalks

The City of Bristol – Commission for Persons with Disabilities reminds residents to keep their sidewalks clean and clear. All citizens, including those with physical or visual impairments, rely on property owners to properly maintain their sidewalks, particularly during winter months.

City Ordinance Sec. 21 says every owner or occupant of land adjoining any street or part of a street adjacent to whose land there is a paved sidewalk, and sidewalks with wheelchair ramps, shall clear such sidewalk and sidewalks with wheelchair ramps, of snow within 12 hours after a storm that ends between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. and within nine hours after a storm that ends between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.; and whenever ice shall form on such sidewalk, and sidewalk wheelchair ramps, shall either remove the same within such time, or cover it with salt and sand, so that it shall be safe for travel.