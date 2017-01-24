Solarize Bristol program ending Feb. 9

The Solarize Bristol program is coming to an end Feb. 9, so anyone who wants to install solar on their home through the program needs to participate soon. With Eversource generation rates up 19 percent as of Jan. 1, 2017, the timing of the program is opportune to help protect residents from future rate increases.

Residents who have not already signed up to have their home evaluated for solar at no charge to them can do so at www.solarizect.com/bristol.

The program encourages residents to go solar through an ownership model with 0 percent -down loan options available to allow residents to go solar with no money out of pocket. Last year, 81 percent of residents in the state of Connecticut went solar through either a lease or PPA, and forfeited the federal and state incentives that largely contribute to the long-term financial benefits of solar. Those eligible for a solar lease likely qualify for the $0-down loan, potentially saving right away and benefitting from the 30 percent federal tax credit and the state rebate.

For the past four months, Solarize Bristol has been doing community outreach and education about residential solar power. Chamae Mejias, the Community Outreach Manager for Solarize Bristol, in a press release, shared feedback from an attendee of the last Solarize Bristol workshop.

“A gentleman came up with his bill, asking whether solar offsets just his generation charges, or if it can also offset his delivery charges too. I showed him that any charge that contains a KWH in it can be offset by solar. He was amazed to see that all generation and service charges could be offset, except the one standard delivery charge of $23.75. Since he heats with electric heat and his electric bill is over $400 in a good month, he was ecstatic about the potential savings putting solar on his home could offer,” reported the press release.

The purpose of Solarize Bristol is to make the installation of solar arrays more affordable for residents. To do this, the Bristol Task Force on Energy Consumption selected one installer, locally-based All Green it Solar, to work with Bristol residents in exchange for discount pricing.

Residents who want more information about the program or have questions about their solar proposal can call Chamae Mejias, the Community Outreach Manager for Solarize Bristol at (860)331-1041 or email cmejias@smartpower.org.