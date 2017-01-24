Ziogas, House speaker visit MBS

Rep. Chris Ziogas (D-Bristol) welcomed Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) to Bristol Monday for a tour of Memorial Boulevard School along with Mayor Ken Cockayne, Bristol Superintendent of Schools Ellen Solek, and members of the City Council and Board of Education. The purpose of the tour was to discuss potential funding to renovate Memorial Boulevard School for use as an arts and theater magnet school.

The more than 90,000 square foot school is home to Bristol’s largest performance theater. The school has been vacant for several years, and previous plans for the space have stalled.

“Memorial Boulevard School is a historic gem close to the heart of downtown Bristol, and it has been vacant for far too long. An arts and theater magnet school would be a great opportunity to utilize the space while maintaining the theatre and the building’s character,” Ziogas said, according to the press release from House Democrats. “I would like to thank the speaker for joining us for a tour today, and I look forward to continuing our discussion about the potential renovation of Memorial Boulevard School.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to visit this historic building and see firsthand the great potential it has for the community and surrounding area,” said Aresimowicz. “Rep. Ziogas brought this issue to me right after his election to let me know that renovating Memorial Boulevard School was a top priority of his, and I look forward to working with Chris on this creative initiative, as well as other issues that can help his district this session.”