Obituaries: Emile ‘Emo’ Morin

Emile “Emo” Morin, 67, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday January 21, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Emo was born in Lewiston Maine on December 2, 1949 a son of the late Wilfred and Blanche (Caron) Morin. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam and had worked for 30 years at New Departure. Emo was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion Post #2 both in Bristol. He was also a big fan of the Red Sox and the Steelers.

He leaves his siblings, Phillippe Morin, Cecile Michaud, Noella Morin and Louise Hilton. He was predeceased by his sister, Yvette Mason.

Services are private and burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown.