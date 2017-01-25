Obituaries: John C. Rypysc

John C. Rypysc, 70, of Bristol, loving husband of Brenda Copeland, passed away at his home on Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017). John was born on July 8, 1946 in Springfield, MA and raised in Thompsonville. He graduated from Enfield High School in 1964 before beginning his career in construction, working for Enfield Road Construction. He entered the Army in December 1965 serving with the 538 Engineers Battalion in Thailand during the Vietnam War until being honorably discharged in 1968. Upon returning home he continued his career in construction, working for Della Construction. When John wasn’t working he enjoyed spending time fishing at Lake George and the Twin Lakes, Salisbury, boating, and NASCAR. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Chad Michael and Kelly Rypysc, of Suffield, granddaughter: Jordan Rypysc; son: Robert John Rypysc, of Suffield; and grandson: Logan Rypysc. Funeral services for John will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (January 27, 2017) at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, prior to the service between 9 and 11 AM. Burial with military honors will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Please visit John’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

