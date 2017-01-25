Traffic flow, parking changing around City Hall

The City of Bristol is changing the direction of vehicle traffic and access to City Hall starting Feb. 6. The direction of vehicle access to City Hall’s western parking (back of City Hall) will be changed.

The current direction of one way access to City Hall will be reversed from east and south to north and west; access to City Hall’s western (rear) parking lot will be provided via Laurel Street.

Traffic signs indicating traffic flow from Laurel Street to the parking area will be posted, along with signage restricting the portion of Meadow Street east of Kelly Street as one way in a westerly direction. Entrance to and exiting from the Laurel Street lot will remain on Laurel Street.

The city is making this change to improve City Hall ADA accessibility and to increase parking available to residents visiting City Hall. In addition to changing the direction to access City Hall’s western parking lot the City will be initiating reverse angle parking. This type of parking arrangement consists of backing into an angled parking space. Reverse angle parking is being considered as part of the downtown redevelopment. The city is initiating reverse angle parking at City Hall in part to obtain resident input on reverse angle parking.

Free to contact City Engineering Department at (860) 584-6297 with any concerns or questions.